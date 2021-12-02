Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

