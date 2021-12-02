Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

