Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95. Model N has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $973.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.