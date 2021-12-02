MKM Partners Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $19.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after acquiring an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

