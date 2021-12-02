MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Matthew Donald Hudson Buys 42,553 Shares

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 42,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($26,130.01).

Shares of MJH opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The firm has a market cap of £76.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.78. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

