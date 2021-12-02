Mizuho Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of OVV opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

