Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

