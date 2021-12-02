Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 140,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

