Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 140,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

