Mithra Pharmaceuticals’ (MITPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITPF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

