Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 21192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

