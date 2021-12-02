Missfresh (NYSE:MF) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Head-To-Head Survey

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -99.33

Missfresh has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Missfresh and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80 High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 109.34%. High Tide has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 127.56%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Missfresh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Missfresh beats High Tide on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

