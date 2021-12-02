Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $639.77 or 0.01117836 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $197,231.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 26,034 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.