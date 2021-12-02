Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MLR stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.18. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

