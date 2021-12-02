Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

MLR opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

