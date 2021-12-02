Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,232,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

