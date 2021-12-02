Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

