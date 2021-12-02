Millennium Management LLC Sells 636,056 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Yellow worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

