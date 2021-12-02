Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 386,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

XFOR opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

