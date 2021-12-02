Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,115 shares of company stock worth $17,013,580. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

