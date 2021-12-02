Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

LRMR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

