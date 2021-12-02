Millennium Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 378,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

TMKRU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.