Millennium Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,974 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

