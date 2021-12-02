Millennium Management LLC Acquires 394,063 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 394,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

