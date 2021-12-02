Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Down 1%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.90. 4,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

