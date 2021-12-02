MileVerse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.16 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. MileVerse has a market cap of $50.08 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.16 or 0.07893934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.55 or 0.99967737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021336 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

