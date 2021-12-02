Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.95. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

