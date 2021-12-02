MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 246,351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 421.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

