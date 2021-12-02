MFA Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 40,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,382% compared to the average daily volume of 1,176 call options.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,028. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

