Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,083 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.24 million, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

