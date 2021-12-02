Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 109,825.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verso were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRS stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.85. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

