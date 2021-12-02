Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 3,773 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLBY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000.

PLBY stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,569.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

