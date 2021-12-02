Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,084 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 102,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

