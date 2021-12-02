Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 202,432.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $919.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

