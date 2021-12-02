Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 3,771 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vroom were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 301.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

