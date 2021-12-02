Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.