Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.
MESA opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
