Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 41.4% in November

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,504. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

