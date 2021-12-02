Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Arvin Yang Sells 5,527 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MRSN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 691,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

