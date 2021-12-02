Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 178,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650,455. The company has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

