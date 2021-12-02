MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$16.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.43.

MEG stock opened at C$10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

