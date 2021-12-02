MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$16.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.43.

MEG stock opened at C$10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

