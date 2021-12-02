McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,604,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.