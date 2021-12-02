Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

