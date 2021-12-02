Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after buying an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $93.16. 65,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,110. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

