Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.09 on Thursday, hitting $313.37. 94,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,601. The company has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

