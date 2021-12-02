Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,832.93 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $507,832.93 and $217.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.09 or 0.08012567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00359264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.02 or 0.00999804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00083343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00403524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.