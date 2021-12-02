Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.