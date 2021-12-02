Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.