Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MARS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.16. The company has a market capitalization of £454.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

