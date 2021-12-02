Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,607 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

