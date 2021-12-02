Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.04%.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

