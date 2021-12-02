Marshall Wace LLP Invests $229,000 in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of ContraFect as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFRX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

